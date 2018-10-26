Macerich (MAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, in September, the company and Simon Property Group announced a collaboration to create Los Angeles Premium Outlets. The move is aimed at luring the high-density affluent neighborhood and international tourists, and leverage on the improving spending habits of wealthier customers amid improving economy. The company is repurposing properties as well as improving merchandizing mix. However, despite the company resorting to different strategies in a bid to improve asset quality, shrinking footfall amid shift of consumers toward online channels, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are expected to adversely affect the company’s performance in the near term. Also, hike in interest rates remains a concern for the company.”

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Macerich from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.97.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Macerich by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Macerich by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,836,000 after purchasing an additional 363,613 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

