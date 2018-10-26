LogMeIn (LOGM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

LogMeIn stock traded up $8.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,130. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,966 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,693.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $5,190,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter worth approximately $69,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LogMeIn by 20.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,951,000 after acquiring an additional 307,690 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $21,611,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LogMeIn by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LogMeIn by 124.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 182,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

