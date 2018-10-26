LogMeIn (LOGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. LogMeIn updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.41-1.42 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $5.33-5.34 EPS.

LOGM stock traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,190,442. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

