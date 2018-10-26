Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Increased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,095,787,000 after buying an additional 117,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,490,000 after buying an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after buying an additional 292,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,562,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,307,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.49.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

