LKQ (LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. LKQ updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,418. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

