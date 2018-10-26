Lincoln Electric (LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 599,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

