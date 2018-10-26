Life Storage (LSI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Life Storage to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Life Storage by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,940,000 after buying an additional 608,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,792,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,685,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 626,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,003,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

