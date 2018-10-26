Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 501,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 557,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.13% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.