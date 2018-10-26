Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 16.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,528 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Celgene by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after purchasing an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

