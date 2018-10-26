Lantronix (LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,094. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

