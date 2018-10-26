Lancaster Colony (LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 128,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,424. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $165.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th.

Several analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. CL King lifted their target price on Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, VP Douglas A. Fell sold 500 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $77,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

