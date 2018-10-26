Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $97,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 191.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 972,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CL King lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.