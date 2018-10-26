Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 53 price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 64.60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 49.10 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 47 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 52.63.

Shares of LHN traded up CHF 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting CHF 53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

