Ladder Capital (LADR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,228. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a current ratio of 66.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 27.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 711,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

