Kryll Reaches One Day Volume of $52,235.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $903,567.00 and approximately $52,235.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00149973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00251378 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.59 or 0.09674088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,517,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

