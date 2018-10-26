KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

KNOT Offshore Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.58. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 35.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

