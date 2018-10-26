KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 5,778,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185 and have sold 15,225,220 shares valued at $533,613,038.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

