KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 5,778,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,702. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,914,185 and sold 15,225,220 shares worth $533,613,038.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 18.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,775,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 274,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 182.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

