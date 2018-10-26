Kirby (KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Kirby updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:KEX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 815,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Kirby has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,875. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

