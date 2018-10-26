KeyCorp Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Price Target to $150.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,140. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,917,000 after buying an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,838,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

