K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,169,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,914,000 after purchasing an additional 81,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.45. 1,120,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,026. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,219. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

