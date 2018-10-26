K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $20.04 on Friday, hitting $285.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,222. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $248.03 and a 1-year high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $2,616,258. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.