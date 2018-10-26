K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 309.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 177,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Mark P. Frissora acquired 100,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hession acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 18,482,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,111,820. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.