Jin Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $72,514.00 (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. Jin Coin has a market capitalization of $72,514.00 and $1.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jin Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Jin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

Jin Coin (CRYPTO:JIN) is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jin Coin is www.jin-coin.com

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

