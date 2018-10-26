JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,651 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 205,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,289.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

