JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 38,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,768. The company has a market cap of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.23. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

