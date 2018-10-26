Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

NYSE:JEC opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

