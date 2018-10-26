iTicoin Market Capitalization Reaches $164,717.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00080000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $164,717.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00250794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.09966725 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.