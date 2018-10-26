iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 982,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 764% from the previous session’s volume of 113,742 shares.The stock last traded at $160.12 and had previously closed at $154.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,597.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

