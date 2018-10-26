Ironwood Financial llc Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 741,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $19.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.0488 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

