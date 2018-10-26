Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Iron Mountain has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.61. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

