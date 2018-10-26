Investors Sell Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Traders sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $187.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $252.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.54 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $9.63 for the day and closed at $230.19

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,070 shares of company stock worth $47,569,729 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.