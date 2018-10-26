Investors Sell ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) on Strength (DGRO)

Traders sold shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $11.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $131.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $34.74

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

