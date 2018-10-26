Investors Purchase High Volume of Boston Beer Put Options (SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,991 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,761% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.15.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $270.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $160.40 and a 12-month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total transaction of $3,186,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,809,600. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 38.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $6,538,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

