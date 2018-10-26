Investors Buy Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $348.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $219.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Verizon Communications had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.99) for the day and closed at $56.43

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

