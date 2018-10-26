Investors Buy Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $118.00. $116.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Parcel Service had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. United Parcel Service traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $107.82

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 212.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 48.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $4,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

