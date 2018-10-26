Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 251,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,168,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,821,000.

BSJM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,870. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

