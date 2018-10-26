Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $174,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

BSJK stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd.

