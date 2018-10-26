Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,798,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $612,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 627,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 287,774 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 797,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

IPG opened at $23.33 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

