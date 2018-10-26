International Seaways (INSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of -0.92. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 101,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,931,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 163,155 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,586,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,403,633 shares of company stock worth $49,880,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

