International Paper (IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%.

NYSE IP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,572,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,863. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

