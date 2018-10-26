International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,682,400.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,682,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,358,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,328,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 96,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,369,920.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 2,272,160 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,948,840.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 180,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,143,400.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.56 per share, for a total transaction of $6,055,200.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 127,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.04 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 122,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,220,225.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.13. 1,122,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,341. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

