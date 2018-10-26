Insight Chain (INB) One Day Volume Hits $3.65 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $36.98 million and $3.65 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and OEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00056803 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004698 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,826,542 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

