Insider Buying: Beleave Inc (BE) Director Purchases C$54,000.00 in Stock

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE) Director Bojan Krasic purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

