Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $19,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,631.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,321,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 382,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 115,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

