Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 193,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 264.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 491,009 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,716,000 after buying an additional 441,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

