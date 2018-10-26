Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €43.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.72 ($53.16).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

