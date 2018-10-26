Imax (IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Imax had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 70,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Imax has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,769.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $220,875.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,330 shares of company stock valued at $604,301 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

