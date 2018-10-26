Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.80. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. 3,382,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,139. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

