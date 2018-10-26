IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 30,379 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $104.63 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

